Bandi Sanjay's Bail Plea To Be Heard On April 10, Telangana Govt Asked To File Counter

The hearing for Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's bail application in connection with the Class 10 paper leak has now been posted for Monday. A notice has been issued to the Telangana government to file a counter in the matter.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar constituency, was detained by police officials on Tuesday from his residence in Karimnagar city and initially put under preventive arrest, triggering protests by the members of his party.

"A bail application was moved last night in a Warangal Court. It is expected to be heard today. Also, there was a habeas corpus petition filed in the Telangana High Court. That also would come up for hearing today," BJP leader and advocate Rachana Reddy had earlier told PTI.

Telangana BJP chief sent to 14-day judicial custody

Saffron party's Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay who was arrested by police on Tuesday night was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday by a court. Notably, his arrest is said to have transpired after his alleged involvement in a secondary school paper leak case came to the fore. In the remand copy, police mentioned Bandi as accused number one and booked him under sections 120(B), 420, 447, 505(1)(b) and Section 4(a), 6r/w8 of T.S. Public examination (prevention of malpractices) Act-1997.

According to an official from the Telangana BJP chief's office, the arrest was made to 'cover up' the recent failure of the KCR government regarding school and job examinations. It is pertinent to mention that apart from Bandi Sanjay, 3 others including BJP MLA Dubbaka Raghunandan Rao were also sent to judicial custody in the matter.