Bandi Sanjay's Son Thrashes Student, But BJP Leader Justifies Hooliganism; FIR Lodged

Trouble has mounted for Bandi Bhagirath Sai, son of Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, as police have lodged a case against him after a video of him allegedly thrashing a student went viral. Bhagirath Sai, an engineering first-year student, was accused of beating up a fellow student on the premises of a private educational institute in Telangana, reportedly for "misbehaving" with his friend's sister.

In the video which went viral on social media platforms, Bandi Sanjay's son Bhagirath Sai can be seen thrashing and abusing a fellow student. Soon in the video, a man also joins Bhagirath Sai in beating up the victim. Notably, the incident took place around two months back when Bandi Sanjay's son had beaten up a fellow student who allegedly sent some objectionable text to a girl who happens to be the sister of Bhagirath's friend.

#BREAKING | Another video of Bandi Sanjay's son thrashing a student surfaces.

FIR against Bandi Sanjay's son;

A complaint was lodged with the police by the Head of the Disciplinary Committee of the private institute and accordingly, an FIR was registered against Bandi Sanjay's son at Dundigal police station under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), PTI reported.

However, BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay has justified his son's hooliganism. According to Bandi Sanjay's office, the video is of the incident which happened two-month ago and a compromise was reached after the victim accepted his mistake. It further alleged that the video is purposedly being circulated in social media now.

It is pertinent to mention that a video, purportedly of the victim has also gone viral wherein he is narrating the ordeal saying that he misbehaved with Bhagirath's friend's sister. In the video, the victim reportedly said that Bhagirath Sai approached him to speak about the incident of misbehaving with the girl. He said that an argument broke out between them which resulted in Bhagirath Sai beating him. The victim reportedly said that he has no problem with Bhagirath Sai and they are friends now.