Bangalore World's Second Most Congested City After London: Study

Bengaluru was classified as the second-most congested city in the world in the city centre category during 2022, according to the traffic index released by Dutch location technology specialist TomTom.

10 Km in 29 minutes!

The report said that one can go 10 kilometres in the southern city in about 29 minutes and 10 seconds.

The city centre's average speed during rush hour was reported at 18kmph against 14kmph in 2021. Bengaluru comes fourth on the study's list of cities with the most hours lost to rush-hour traffic, with 129 hours total.

The worst day for traffic in Bengaluru in 2022 was October 15, when it took 33 minutes and 50 seconds to travel 10 kilometres. Bengalureans drove for 260 hours, or 10 days, and were stuck in traffic for 134 hours.

On the other hand Pune, which had a global ranking of 6 in the index, was the second-most congested city in India where it took 27 minutes and 20 seconds to cover a distance of 10 km in Pune, 1 minute and 10 seconds more than last year. Delhi and Mumbai were also among the top 50 in 2022.

Notably, London came out as the absolute slowest city to drive in the world as people take 36 minutes and 20 seconds to travel 10 kilometres.

Driving still popular form of transportation

TomTom studied how a return to increased traffic levels would affect the economy and the environment in light of the rising inflation rates around the world and the ongoing climate problem. Interestingly, driving is still a popular form of transportation in most cities despite the rising costs around the world.