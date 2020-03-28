Bangla Sahib Gurudwara To Offer Free Meals Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Amid the lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi is preparing to offer langar to people in the national capital. According to the sources, due to the government's restrictions, currently, only 5 per cent of devotees are working to prepare the food. Along with it, they are preparing food for approximately 40,000 to 50,000 people in Delhi.

On a daily basis before the lockdown, the devotees in the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara were preparing langar for almost 10 lakh people per day.

The Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, India has reported over 850 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, 19 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

