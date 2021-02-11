'Bangladesh And India's Cooperation On COVID Shows Their Friendship,' Says Envoy In Dhaka

The High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami has said that the cooperation between India and Bangladesh on COVID-19 depicts the closeness of the friendship between the two countries.

Doraiswami said that India and Bangladesh must vaccinate and make every effort to fight the disease together. He also said that it was commendable that more than 1.75 lakh people were vaccinated in the first few days of the programme.

Bangladesh Kicks Off COVID Vaccination Drive

On February 7, Bangladesh launched its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive with lawmakers along with top administration and health officials taking the first shots of the vaccine.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, who inaugurated the campaign at a virtual event at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) here, urged people not to spread propaganda against the vaccine, saying it is safe and has no side effects, Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported. Lawmakers and top administration and health officials took the first shots of vaccine, the report said. However, there have been tepid responses from vaccine seekers in the country, it said.

Bangladesh on January 21 received as a gift from India two million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine manufactured under license by the Serum Institute of India. The first consignment of 50 lakh doses of Covishield purchased by the government landed in Dhaka on January 25. Bangladesh has so far purchased 30 million doses from the Serum Institute of India through private Beximco pharmaceuticals under a tripartite agreement Health Minister Maleque said that the government is continuing its fight against the coronavirus and the condition of Bangladesh is now better than many other countries.

"The vaccine campaign will continue throughout the year. There is another process to get the jab other than online registration. People will be able to take the shots immediately after registering themselves at the vaccine centers," said Health Minister Maleque, who took the jab at Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital.

