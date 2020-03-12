The Debate
Bangladesh Bound Vessel Collides With Indian Counterpart, Heavy High Tide Made It Sink

A Bangladesh vessel by the name of Mamatamoyee Maa collided with a local Indian vessel on its way out from Kolkata Port and suffered serious damage

A Bangladesh vessel by the name of Mamatamoyee Maa collided with a local Indian vessel on its way out from Kolkata Port, suffering serious damage leading it to sink completely. ANS dock bound goods carrying barge namely M V Mamatamoyee Maa ultimately sank in the river Hooghly near Budge Budge in West Bengal. The barge was carrying flying ash from India to Bangladesh.

Around 9 am on Thursday, the ANS dock bound vessel left Kolkata Port. After its collision with an Indian vessel around the port town of Budge Budge, it slowly started sinking around the afternoon. ITRP vessel with a Disaster Management team rushed to the spot and rescued all of the four sailors. Although the vessel had faced a lot of damage, what made it sink was the emergence of high tide in Hooghly river at that hour.

First Published:
