Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Lauds India For 'building Prosperous Region Together'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on March 9 inaugurated the ‘Maitri Setu’ bridge between India and Bangladesh. PM Hasina said India once opened its doors for Bangladeshi people to support the freedom struggle and today both countries are “building a prosperous region together”. PM Hasina, whose video message was played on the occasion, wished for the “successful utilisation” of the bridge that has been built over the Feni river that connects the Indian state of Tripura to Bangladesh.

“It's my immense pleasure to inaugurate the Maitri Setu today together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event is taking place at a time when we are celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation - Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, and the 50th year of India-Bangladesh diplomatic relations. The opening of any bridge is a testimony to the Bangladesh government's continued commitment to support our neighbour India in strengthening connectivity in the region particularly for the North-East of India,” PM Hasina added. READ | PM Modi to visit Bangladesh on March 26, his first foreign trip since outbreak of COVID-19

'Will turn North-East into a business corridor'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Bangladesh government and Sheikh Hasina for their cooperation in the completion of the bridge project. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the bridge during his last visit to the country.

“Connectivity is not only strengthening the friendship between India and Bangladesh but also proving to be a strong link for business too. Maitri bridge will give an impetus to the economic opportunity in Bangladesh also,” PM Modi said. READ | India-Bangladesh meet in Dhaka over Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

PM Modi said that the bridge will improve the connectivity of south Assam, Mizoram and Manipur along with Tripura with Bangladesh and South-East Asia. The Prime Minister also emphasised the upcoming rail and water projects between the two countries, which will help North-East become a business corridor for South-East Asia.