Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Likely To Visit India In September: A Look At Key Agendas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are likely to jointly inaugurate the 1320 MegaWatt Maitree Super Thermal Power Station during the latter's three-day visit to India in the first week of September. According to a report by Hindustan Times, PM Sheikh Hasina is expected to visit India any time between September 5 and 7 and stay for two to three days.

The Bangladeshi leader's visit is considered to be of immense importance by the Indian government as Dhaka is viewed to be one of the closest allies of India.

Here's a look at the key agendas during PM Sheikh Hasina's visit:

1. The Prime Ministers of both countries are expected to jointly inaugurate the 1320 MegaWatt Maitree Super Thermal Power Station. Reportedly, the coal-fired station was set up by Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Limited and is considered Bangladesh’s largest power plant. NTPC and Bangladesh Power Development Board are collaborating on a 50:50 joint venture basis for this project. The project's cost is estimated to be worth USD 1.5 billion.

2. Ahead of PM Hasina's visit to Delhi, it has been reported that the trial runs between Kolkata-Chattogram-Mongla ports for India-Bangladesh trade will start a new beginning in the bilateral ties between the two countries. The arrangement will offer cheaper and alternative routes for India to reach its North-East region, while at the same time, it will also carry export-import containers for Bangladesh.

3. With a close relationship between the nations, the Modi government has passed the export of much-required wheat to Bangladesh through Hili Land Port in Dinajpur. This export has helped to contain the price of wheat, easing the hassles of inflation for Bangladesh.

India reportedly supplies nearly 66 per cent of wheat to Bangladesh. Bangladesh's wheat requirements have been severely hit by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as the Asian country was highly dependent on Ukraine, which used to provide at least 15 per cent wheat every year.

4. A ministerial-level meeting is likely to be held between the two countries days before PM Hasina's meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

Notably, PM Hasina made her last visit to India in 2019. Earlier in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dhaka to attend the golden jubilee of the country’s 1971 independence and birth centenary celebrations of its founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.