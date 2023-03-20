Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Offers India To Utilise The Country's Ports In Chattogram And Sylhet

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has offered India to utilise the country's ports in Chattogram and Sylhet, asserting that it would boost connectivity and enhance people-to-people contacts in the region.

The Chhattogram port is an important seaport in Bangladesh, which is strategically located due to its proximity to India's North-Eastern states.

"India can use our Chattogram and Sylhet ports if they want," Dhaka Tribune newspaper quoted Prime Minister Hasina as saying when Ram Madhav of India Foundation called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday.

Prime Minister Hasina said this move would increase regional connectivity and enhance people-to-people contacts.

During her interactions with Madhav, Hasina also conveyed her greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the report said.

Madhav appreciated the socioeconomic advancement in Bangladesh under Hasina's leadership.

"Bangladesh and India have excellent friendship as neighbouring countries and hope that this relationship will continue in future," he was quoted as saying in the report.