Bangladesh War Veteran Reminisces 1971, Avers ‘India Was Supporting From All Corners’

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, a veteran of the Bangladesh Liberation War Lieutenant Colonel (Retd.) Quazi Sazzad Ali Zahir affirmed that though Bangladeshis have forgiven and forgotten everything that happened in 1971, history proves that it has left behind a long precedent.

Reminiscing the 23 years of Pakistan's rule, he said, "Jinnah committed to us equal rights and prosperity but he failed to provide it. He followed the path of history but totally forgot the geography. A country that is divided into two parts with 1200 km cannot remain a country it can only be a subjugated land."

Pointing out that there was a misuse of religion, he stated that Pakistan had become a "kabristaan" for them and standing on the edge of the "kabristaan" Mujibur Rehman had given a clarion call to handover power to the elected representative and to do justice to the people but Pakistanis instead, prepared for Operation Searchlight. Elaborating on the aftermath, he said "Pakistan had committed in both Shimla and Delhi conferences that it will hang the was criminals and even a commission was formed but nothing was exposed.

Acknowledging the role of India he said, "I always knew Indian soldiers, Indian people all across were helping us."

Brief conversation with Narendra Modi

Zahir also narrated his brief conversation with PM Modi who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, and said, "He asked me how I was and expressed his wish to see me in Delhi soon."

Elaborating on the same, he asserted," These are great people, they remember small people like us and make our hearts bigger and encourage us to work harder.

PM Modi arrives at Dhaka

PM Modi arrived at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport, clad in a Khadi Mujib jacket on Friday and was received by his counterpart in Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and her council of Ministers.

The news of his arrival was shared on his official Twitter handle soon after.

Landed in Dhaka. I thank PM Sheikh Hasina for the special welcome at the airport. This visit will contribute to even stronger bilateral relations between our nations. pic.twitter.com/oWFydFH2BG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2021

PM Modi is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of his counterpart in Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. The invitation comes in connection with three very important events- the birth centenary of the country's founding leaders Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation and 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh.

This is PM Modi's first trip abroad after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.