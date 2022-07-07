Bangladeshi Blogger Ananta Vijay Das' Killer Arrested From Bengaluru 7 Yrs After Murder

Over 7 years after the killing of Ananta Vijay Das, the Bangladeshi blogger's killer was arrested from Bengaluru. On the run from 12 May 2015, after hacking Das to death, the killer, identified as Faizal Ahmed, was traced in the Indian city by the Bangladesh investigative officers. The traced number was given to the Kolkata police by the Indian administration, in communication with its Bangladeshi counterpart, and subsequently, found to be functioning from Bengaluru.

Faizal was arrested on July 1 and was brought to Kolkata on July 3. As per a Lalbazar police source, he was brought with utmost secrecy. During the interrogation, as per the police, he accepted that he escaped Bangladesh, and came to Silchar in the Indian state of Assam in 2015. However, he denied murdering Ananta Vijay. He insisted that he was being framed.

Faisal was living under the name of Sahid Mazumder

Multiple passports and driving licenses were recovered from Faizal's possession. His voter card, Passport, and Driving License had the address of Silchar, Assam, as the accused had taken a house on rent for his stay in India after the murder of the Bangladeshi blogger. Also, it mentioned Faisal as Sahid Mazumder.

Republic has learnt that Faizal, a brilliant medical student got connected with the Ansarullah team, which is a proxy organisation of Al-Qaida. Over the years, the Ansarullah Bangla Team has become more active in Assam, particularly in Silchar, which is a major concern for the police. The police have learnt that the Al-Qaida poxy was growing under the leadership of Faisal.

Meanwhile, in the murder of Ananta Vijay Das, the blogger, an anti-terrorist tribunal had given capital punishment to the 4 accused Abul hosen, Faisal Ahmed, Mamunur Rashid, Abul Khair and Rashid Ahmad. One other was released due to a lack of evidence. Another one died while in Bangladesh jail.

After interrogation, following the protocols, Faizal will be handed over to the Bangladesh police, for interrogation, and subsequent action, sources told Republic.