Bangladeshi Cargo Ship Runs Aground Near Vishakhapatnam Port Due To Bad Weather Conditions

A cargo ship from Bangladesh carrying 15 crew members ran aground near Visakhapatnam port on Tuesday, October 13 due to harsh weather conditions and rough seas. The High Commission of India in Bangladesh, in a tweet, informed that all 15 crew members of the cargo ship are safe.

READ: COVID-19: Bangladesh Refuses To Co-finance Chinese Vaccine Trials, Says 'we'll Get It'

Bangladeshi cargo ship,MV MAA, with 15 crew members, ran aground early Tuesday morning near Vishakapatnam port, due to rough seas and bad weather. Entire crew of #Bangladesh nationals safe. #Indian authorities extending all necessary assistance for damage assessment and recovery. pic.twitter.com/5pXU8mMoar — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) October 14, 2020

READ: BCB Postpones Bangladesh Premier League Due To COVID-19

Indian officials assists the crew

According to the reports, the Indian authorities are coordinating with the crew members to assist them with damage assessment and recovery. Meanwhile, the state of Telangana is witnessing unprecedented amounts of flooding following the incessant rainfall that has lashed across several parts of the state including the capital city of Hyderabad. On Wednesday, fresh fatalities owing to the deluge were reported after three people lost their lives due to a wall collapse in a house near the Gaganpahad area of Shamshabad in Hyderabad.

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast in Kakinada, leaving behind a trail of destruction in the southern states. Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is bracing for more heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours as IMD Hyderabad has warned of thunderstorms along coastal regions in the state. The Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy wrote to senior district and police officials on Tuesday, urging them to be on "high alert".

READ: Bangladesh Cabinet Approves Death Penalty For Rape Convicts After Nationwide Outrage

READ: Bangladesh Records 1,520 New Cases; To Accept Only WHO-recognised COVID-19 Vaccine

Inputs: ANI

Image: @ihcdhaka/Twitter