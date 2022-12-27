Bangladeshi Father-son Duo Break Into A Fight At Kolkata Bar, Arrested

A bar brawl between a Bangladeshi father-son duo led to both of them getting arrested in West Bengal’s Kolkata on Sunday, December 26. The accused duo allegedly broke into an argument and then started throwing plates and glasses at each other. When the employees of the bar and restaurant attempted to intervene, they attacked the employees.

“Two workers of the restaurant were beaten up by the father-son duo when they tried to stop them. The two employees were badly injured and needed to be taken to the SSKM Hospital,” a police official said.

The father and son, residents of Bangladesh’s Gazipur district, that neighbours Kolkata, entered the bar at around 10 pm and immediately had an altercation that went on to escalate into a physical fight.

The father-son duo had travelled to India to seek medical treatment, police say. An officer of the New Market Police Station said, “We have sent an email to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here informing them about the arrest. We have requested them to check the authenticity of their visas and passports.”

207 arrests in Kolkata on Christmas night

The Kolkata police made 207 arrests on Christmas night and seized nearly 40 litres of unaccounted alcohol during random checks in various parts of the city, according to a senior police officer.

Kolkata Traffic Police Department said 367 people were arrested for various traffic offences, a spokesperson said. Arrests were made for rash driving (114), drunk driving (109), riding without helmets (66), pillion riding without helmets (42) and 36 other violations.