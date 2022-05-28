Bangladeshi FM Commits To Eliminate Radicals; Asserts 'rock Solid' Partnership With India

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday stated that radical elements have reduced in Dhaka and that efforts are made to control the remaining miscreants. He made the statement in connection with the attacks on temples while addressing the inaugural session of the NADI conference "Asian Confluence River Convlave 2022" in Guwahati.

'Committed To Eliminate Radicals': Bangladeshi FM

"Radical elements are not rising, they have reduced and subdued dramatically, that's why we have peace and stability and lots of economic prosperity and development." However, he also expressed concern, saying "yet some pockets are left of radicals and we are controlling them", said Bangladesh FM.

FM Momen further stated that Dhaka holds a historical rock-solid relationship with India and expressed its desire to develop this with all the Indian states. "We have a historical rock-solid relationship with India while China is a development partner. Further, we want to develop a solid relationship with all the states of India," the FM said.

EAM S Jaishankar Inaugurates International NADI-3 Conclave In Assam

An international river conference to articulate the collective vision of cooperation in the Bay of Bengal and the Southeast Asian region was inaugurated in Guwahati, Assam on Friday.

The NADI conference is aimed at building confidence in the key role of the Northeast in taking forward India’s strategic initiative for energy and water security in the neighborhood and the Bay of Bengal region leading towards a vibrant and secure Indo-Pacific. Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the valedictory address of the conclave on May 29.

The two-day conclave was inaugurated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The third edition of the conclave, ‘NADI’ (Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence), was organized by Shillong-based think tank Asian Confluence in collaboration with the Union External Affairs Ministry, Act East Policy Affairs Department of the Assam government, North Eastern Council and other partners.

Speaking at the Inaugural session of NADI 2022 in Guwahati. https://t.co/oTyZOlkTS3 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 28, 2022

EAM S. Jaishankar while addressing the NADI conference spoke about Indian rivers and their connectivity, He said, “We used them, dominated them, leveraged them, we blocked them; these have been society’s ups and downs over time. We carry forward our deliberations bearing in mind that connectivity, commerce, culture, collaboration and capacity are the core objectives of the Asian conference.”

"With Guwahati as the location, we consider the enormous promise that it holds, not just for the region, and our neighbors but even for our geographies beyond. Connectivity may have started with roads and waterways but today we conceptualize power bridges and data corridors, education and tourism, and energy flows and cultural context. Anything that connects is connectivity,” EAM S Jaishankar further added.

Further, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Northeast is India's gateway to Southeast Asia. Our government is working to make Assam an industrial hub not only for the region but also for catering requirements of ASEAN countries. There's a need to leverage the advantage of Assam's unique location.”