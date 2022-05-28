Last Updated:

Bangladeshi FM Commits To Eliminate Radicals; Asserts 'rock Solid' Partnership With India

Bangladeshi FM AK Abdul Momen on Saturday stated that the radical elements have reduced, yet some of them are still present & efforts are made to control them.

Written By
Astha Singh

Image: @AKAbdulMomen_Twitter


Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday stated that radical elements have reduced in Dhaka and that efforts are made to control the remaining miscreants. He made the statement in connection with the attacks on temples while addressing the inaugural session of the NADI conference "Asian Confluence River Convlave 2022" in Guwahati.

'Committed To Eliminate Radicals': Bangladeshi FM

"Radical elements are not rising, they have reduced and subdued dramatically, that's why we have peace and stability and lots of economic prosperity and development." However, he also expressed concern, saying "yet some pockets are left of radicals and we are controlling them", said Bangladesh FM.

FM Momen further stated that Dhaka holds a historical rock-solid relationship with India and expressed its desire to develop this with all the Indian states. "We have a historical rock-solid relationship with India while China is a development partner. Further, we want to develop a solid relationship with all the states of India," the FM said.

READ | 'Act East' and 'Neighbourhood First' policies to have impact beyond SE Asia : Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar Inaugurates International NADI-3 Conclave In Assam

An international river conference to articulate the collective vision of cooperation in the Bay of Bengal and the Southeast Asian region was inaugurated in Guwahati, Assam on Friday.

The NADI conference is aimed at building confidence in the key role of the Northeast in taking forward India’s strategic initiative for energy and water security in the neighborhood and the Bay of Bengal region leading towards a vibrant and secure Indo-Pacific. Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the valedictory address of the conclave on May 29. 

READ | EAM Jaishankar congratulates newly-appointed French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna

The two-day conclave was inaugurated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The third edition of the conclave, ‘NADI’ (Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence), was organized by Shillong-based think tank Asian Confluence in collaboration with the Union External Affairs Ministry, Act East Policy Affairs Department of the Assam government, North Eastern Council and other partners.

READ | Old friends Jaishankar & Blinken 'catch up' on Quad Summit sidelines; talk Ukraine & more

EAM S. Jaishankar while addressing the NADI conference spoke about Indian rivers and their connectivity, He said, “We used them, dominated them, leveraged them, we blocked them; these have been society’s ups and downs over time. We carry forward our deliberations bearing in mind that connectivity, commerce, culture, collaboration and capacity are the core objectives of the Asian conference.”

"With Guwahati as the location, we consider the enormous promise that it holds, not just for the region, and our neighbors but even for our geographies beyond. Connectivity may have started with roads and waterways but today we conceptualize power bridges and data corridors, education and tourism, and energy flows and cultural context. Anything that connects is connectivity,” EAM S Jaishankar further added. 

READ | EAM S Jaishankar meets Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto; inks MoU on solar energy

Further, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Northeast is India's gateway to Southeast Asia. Our government is working to make Assam an industrial hub not only for the region but also for catering requirements of ASEAN countries. There's a need to leverage the advantage of Assam's unique location.”

READ | EAM S Jaishankar inaugurates International NADI-3 conclave in Assam, lists core objectives
Tags: Bangladesh, AK Abdul Momen, India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND