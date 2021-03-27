Bangladesh's Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple Refurbished For Modi Visit; PM Gets Grand Welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple on Saturday in Ishwaripur, Satkhira district in Bangladesh. As per inputs, the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple was refurbished right before PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh to give him a grand welcome after it emerged that he would be visiting.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, who is a devotee of Goddess Kali, expressed her joy over PM's visit to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple, and said, "As a devotee of Goddess Kali, it gives me tremendous happiness and pride to see the Jeshoreshwari Temple, which is a revered Shakti Pith, get such an amazing facelift ahead of PM Modi’s visit. West Bengal will also see a similar rejuvenation of temples once BJP comes to power..."

In Hindu mythology, the Jeshoreshwari temple is one of the 51 Shakti Piths, scattered across India and neighboring countries.

At the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple. pic.twitter.com/XsXgBukg9m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021

Feeling blessed after praying at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple. pic.twitter.com/8CzSSXt9PS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021

PM Modi's Bangladesh Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to be a part of the neighbouring country's 50th Independence Day, making it his first foreign visit after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. He attended events at the National Martyr's Memorial and the National Day program on Friday. A day ahead of his visit, PM Modi had said in a statement, "As I leave for Bangladesh tomorrow, I look forward to remembering the life and ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation, as well as our diplomatic ties." Bangladesh is celebrating its 50th year of Independence on March 26, and PM Modi's attendance as its guest of honour has been pencilled in for many months.

(Image: ANI/@HinduarmysUnity)