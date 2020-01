Bank employees in Siliguri participated in the nationwide 'All India Bank Strike' on 31 January. "The impact of the strike is seen all over as there is complete shut down in bank services including the ATMs. All the government and private banks are supporting the strike", said a bank employee. The strike is organised by the 'United forum of Bank Unions' and it will continue even on 1st February. The demand from bank employees is to expedite wage settlement which is due from November 2017.