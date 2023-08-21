Bank Of Baroda Explains Why It Called Off Sunny Deol's Juhu Villa Auction

Bank of Baroda has put out a statement after it called off an auction of a villa owned by actor and sitting BJP Member of Parliament Sunny Deol to recover dues of Rs 56 crore. The state-owned bank said that Deol has offered to settle the dues related to his Juhu property.

The lender, earlier in the day, withdrew the public notice to auction the villa owned by the Gadar 2 actor to recover dues. Now, the bank has mentioned the technical reasons for retracting the notice.

"First, the total dues did not specify the exact quantum of dues to be recovered. Secondly, the sale notice was based on a symbolic possession of the property as per Rule 8(6) of The Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules 2002. An application has been made for physical possession by the Bank with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on 1st August 2023, which is pending for permission. Since the unit is running as conveyed to us by borrower, sale action will be initiated as per the provisions of the SARFAESI Act, once the physical possession is taken," the bank said.

"In the meantime, the borrower has approached the bank for settling the dues as per the sale notice published on August 20, wherein the borrower/guarantors were notified that they are entitled to redeem the securities by paying the outstanding dues/costs/charges and expenses at any time before the sale is conducted," the bank added.

Sunny Deol, who represents Gurdaspur in Parliament, has been in default on a Rs 55.99 crore loan from the bank, interest and penalty, since December 2022. According to Sunday's notice, Bank of Baroda said that it would e-auction 'Sunny Villa' in the Juhu area of the city on September 25.

This development comes at a time when Sunny Deol's latest movie Gadar 2 is breaking records at the box office, having already grossed over Rs 300 crore since its release last week.