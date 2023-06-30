Bank Thieves Held After Gun Encounter In Uttar Pradesh's Budaun

Three members of an interstate gang which targeted bank lockers were arrested here in the early hours of Friday after a brief gunfire encounter, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishore Srivastava said they were involved in three bank locker thefts recently took place in Karnataka and Telangana.

"Our team has arrested one Ayyaz, Ali Naem, and Yusuf Khan of Kakrala area under Alapur Police Station. The trio are members of a gang that targeted bank lockers," Srivastava said.

"The accused in total have stolen around 13 Kg of gold from bank lockers in the last two years. It was also involved in similar incidents in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka," the officer added.

A police team surrounded the three men in the early hours of Friday and when they challenged them to surrender it was fired at by them, he said.

The three were eventually nabbed and sent to jail, he added.