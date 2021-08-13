Banks To Remain Closed For Five Days Next Week; Check Details Here

Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bank holiday calendar shows that the banks will be closed for a total of fifteen days in August 2021. Seven of the 15 days will be regular weekend offs (the second and fourth Saturdays as well as Sundays) and eight of the holidays will be state-specific holidays for different reasons, according to the RBI. Customers who wish to do their banking next week should be aware that the banks will be closed for five days. As a result, you may organise your baking activities accordingly.

Banks to remain closed for 5 days in next week

The bank's holidays are separated into three categories, according to the RBI: 'Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act,' 'Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday,' and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts.'

Banks will be closed across the country on August 15 for Independence Day and Sunday, according to the bank holiday list. In Maharashtra, banks will be closed on August 16 for Parsi New Year. Banks will be closed on August 19 for Muharram, which is observed in Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and other states. The banks will be closed again on August 20 for Onam celebrations in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. On August 21, banks will only be closed in Kerala for Thiruvonam.

Bank Holidays for next week

Bank customers should be aware that bank holidays are determined by the festivals observed in individual states and differ from one state to the next. Because all banks are closed on public holidays, only gazetted holidays are recognised countrywide. Apart from these, the important holidays are Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2).

Picture Credit: Shutterstock