Banned BBC Documentary Screened In Punjabi University

Both parts of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary "India: The Modi Question" were screened in front of the Bhai Kahn Singh Nabha library at Punjabi University, Patiala, on Monday.

In the presence of law enforcement and campus security, a sizable group of students gathered to view the documentary following the request of the Punjabi Students' Union for the screening of the documentary.

The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to list the case for hearing on February 6, challenging the ban on the BBC documentary. A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and consisting of Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala observed the ruling. It is important to note that the case was presented to a bench chaired by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for an immediate hearing by Advocate ML Sharma. He submitted the petition and said that it was "malafide, arbitrary, and unconstitutional" to impose the restriction.

In retaliation, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju attacked the public interest litigation lobby for disputing the BBC documentary's ban.

The Union Law Minister criticised petitioners, saying that they waste the Supreme Court's valuable time in this manner.

Taking to Twitter, Kiren Rijiju said, "This is how they waste the precious time of the Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for justice."