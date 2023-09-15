Banned PFI Members Plot New Outfit Through Political Front SDPI, Says Report

Members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) are reportedly plotting to launch a new outfit through their political front, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), as disclosed in the ANI report, citing sources.

According to the report, following the Central government's ban on the PFI in September of last year, leaders and activists of the organisation have been actively engaged in recruiting new members to establish a youth front in collaboration with the SDPI. Sources close to the matter, as cited in the report, suggest that the SDPI has also hinted at the imminent formation of a new outfit primarily composed of young individuals.

The report further reveals that the banned PFI has adapted its old recruitment strategies, with sources indicating that the induction process now involves identifying and training 4 to 5 potential recruits from areas where the organisation has known operations, providing them with financial resources to become full-time activists.

Once the new outfit has successfully recruited enough members in their strongholds, the SDPI intends to organise rallies and programs focusing on contemporary national issues, potentially positioning the outfit for a launch in the lead-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as reported by ANI's sources.

Banned PFI plots resurrection: Report

Previously, activists and leaders of the PFI were primarily recruited at religious centres and affiliated institutions. However, in response to heightened scrutiny by central agencies, the organisation shifted its recruitment methods to evade detection, the report said.

Over the past three months, leaders from both the PFI and SDPI have conducted several confidential meetings in Trivandrum, the report claimed. As per the report, in the coming months, leaders from northern states are also expected to join these secretive gatherings.

In a bid to expand its operational scope, the PFI has reportedly initiated the recruitment of cyber experts, as detailed by sources. These new inductees are being trained to bolster the organisation's cyber wing and leverage the digital space to recruit members and enhance its activities, the report said, adding that several tech entrepreneurs have purportedly invested in aiding the outfit's efforts to strengthen itself through cyber operations.

It is important to note that the PFI was banned across the country last year due to alleged anti-national activities and was subjected to a five-year ban under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAP(A)).