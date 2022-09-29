Banned PFI's Official Twitter Account Taken Down; 'Withheld In Response To Legal Demand'

After the exercise of wiping out the digital footprints of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates started on Wednesday following the ban on the outfit by the central government for 5 years under UAPA, the Twitter account of the PFI has been taken down on Thursday.

PFI's official Twitter account has been withheld in India "in response to a legal demand". Notably, this is the direct result of the exercise bringing down the PFI's websites and social media accounts. Following the PFI ban, the official website of the PFI was taken down on Wednesday, September 28.

In addition to the PFI websites being taken down, the websites of its affiliated organisations are being wiped out from the internet. Rehab India Foundation, an affiliate of PFI’s website was also removed from the world of the internet on Wednesday. It is pertinent to mention that Rehab India Foundation is among the affiliates groups of the PFI that are declared "unlawful association".

PFI banned

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Union government banned the PFI and its affiliate organizations for a period of 5 years. Besides the PFI, its affiliates- Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have been declared as "unlawful associations" in the exercise of the powers under the UAPA.