As the state of Maharashtra got its new Chief Minister after Uddhav Thackeray swearing-in on November 28, Shiv Sena put up banners and posters congratulating their party Supremo outside the Shiv Sena Bhavan, the headquarters of Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena after switching allegiance from BJP, formed an alliance with NCP and ideologically opposite Congress to form the government in Maharashtra.