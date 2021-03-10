Bansurai Swaraj Dedicates 'Tejaswini Award' To Mother Sushma Swaraj

Daughter of late Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri Swaraj, on the occasion of International Women's Day (March 8, 2021), received the 'Tejaswini Award' from Vipra Foundation. Latter dedicated her honour to her mother and hailed her as "the embodiment of woman empowerment." She also congratulated all awardees and expressed her special greetings to BJP's National spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Sushma Swaraj's daughter receives 'Tejaswini Award'

Bansuri Swaraj also shared an excerpt from her speech at the Vipra Foundation award function. In her speech, she acknowledged the role of women in shaping this universe. She also dedicated her award to her mother and former BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. The Tejaswini Award recipient wrote, "Today, I dedicate this magnificent honour (Tejaswini Award) to my guru, my everything, my mother Sushma Swaraj. Because whatever I am today, I am a squeeze of Sushma Swaraj's learning.

Talking about Jijabai, she wrote, "When there was a crisis on Dharma, a woman played the role of Acharya and became Jijabai and sparked the spark of Swaraj in Shivaji's heart. This spark became a shield of Dharma in the form of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She also recalled the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai, she affirmed, "When it came to the independence of the country, a woman became a worshiper of patriotism as Rani Laxmi Bai and sacrificed her life in battle.

Bansuri Swaraj dedicates award to her mother

She also recalled the upbringing that Lord Krishna received from Yoshodha. Bansuri asserted, "While giving the teachings of right and wrong, when Yashodha became a teacher, she tied his son Kanha with a wall. Then her scolding, her punishment and her love created Lord Krishna, the greatest Karmayogi in the world. She added, "When it comes to the Purohit, Meera Bai, who explained the path of devotion, is remembered. Who sacrificed the pleasure of palaces, devoted her entire life to the worship of Krishna.