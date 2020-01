Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit led the 71st Republic Day celebrations in the state, unfurling the national flag at Chennai on Sunday. An impressive march past by the members of the Armed Forces, state police, scouts and guides was held on the occasion. A pageantry of floats by government departments highlighting various initiatives, including Chief Minister K Palaniswami's 2019 tri-nation visit to attract investments, was among the highlights.