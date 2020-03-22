Bappi Lahiri Lauds PM Modi, Shares His 'Stay At Home Sunday', Vivek Oberoi Makes Uttapams

In an exclusive conversation with Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami, singer Bappi Lahiri and actor Vivek Oberoi shared their 'Stay At Home Sunday' experience. Praising Prime Minister for the initiative, the Tamma Tamma Again singer called the Janta Curfew a 'wonderful idea'. Claiming that this is the first time a curfew as such has happened, the singer asserted that it shows with how much 'determination', citizens all across want to fight Coronavirus.

Vivek Oberoi on the other hand, apart from praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'historical initiative', also informed that he had actually spent the morning making 'Uttapams'. "We usually don't get time for a lot of things, but now we have plenty and so I decided to take a few MasterChef lessons and cook for me and my family". Stressing that he is 'glad' that people have decided to have a 'positive outlook' rather than spend their time in 'fear in panic', he added, "it makes you feel like you are a part of something so much greater and for the first time, people are also digitally united and are maintaining social distancing".

