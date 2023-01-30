'Bapu's Ideology Calls For Humanity, Freedom And Harmony,' Adityanath Remembers Gandhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary on Monday, saying that Bapu's ideology calls for humanity, freedom and harmony while paving way for 'Ramrajya' and world peace.

He laid flowers at the statue of the 'Father of the Nation' at GPO park in the presence of school children.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was also present at the event.

Taking to Twitter, Adityanath wrote, "Humble tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary! Bapu's ideology calls for humanity, freedom and harmony. His teachings pave the way for the realisation of the concept of Ramrajya and world peace."

The former chief minister and president of the state's main opposition Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav also paid homage to Bapu, tweeting "a humble tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary."

Congress office too observed the Martyr's Day with party members recalling Gandhi's contributions to the Indian independence movement.

Mohandas Karam Chand Gandhi was assassinated in 1948 in New Delhi. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.