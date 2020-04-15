Bar Council Of Delhi To Provide Financial Help To Needy Lawyers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The Bar Council of Delhi, in an unprecedented move, has unanimously resolved to provide financial assistance to needy advocates amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The BCD invited applications from lawyers enrolled with the Council through email up to April 2. The Council said that out of the total applications received, 4,639 were found in order after the scrutiny.

According to the BCD, as per the resolve to pay Rs 5,000 to each advocate, a total amount of Rs 2,31,95,000 is being disbursed to them by transferring to their respective bank accounts through NEFT. "I am happy to inform that we have given a cheque of Rs. 50,000 to Bar Council of Delhi for welfare. It is our endeavour to stand with our sister and brother advocates in such difficult times," BCD chairman advocate KC Mittal said.

EXCLUSIVE: Visuals Of Maulana Saad's Residence In Delhi Where Cops Reach For Probe

READ | HC Directs WB Govt To Ensure COVID-19 Guidelines Are Followed In Correctional Homes

Contribute generously

Mittal requested all Council members and senior advocates to generously contribute to the welfare of the advocates. "We make a special mention of Amarjit Singh Chandiok and N Hariharan, Senior Advocates, for their contribution of Rs 5 lakhs each," Mittal said.

He added that those advocates who are particularly well-known seniors in this field may consider it their primary responsibility towards their fellow colleagues in the fraternity to generously donate to help them in such a critical crisis. Mittal also requested all the Bar Associations to join BCD in this endeavour.

"It is time to join together to defeat COVID-19 to save people. We appeal to all advocates to strictly follow norms. It is a catch 22 situation and we have to balance things for better working," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Jharkhand Police Promotes Safe Usage Of Social Media; Sets Guidelines To Curb Hate Content

READ | Stones Pelted At Ambulance In UP's Moradabad; Driver Says Shocking Attack Was Pre-planned