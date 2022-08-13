Bar Council Of India Raps Prashant Bhushan; 'Can't Imagine His Existence In China, Russia'

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on August 13 came down heavily on senior advocate Prashant Bhushan's remarks against the Supreme Court stating that he had 'crossed all limits.' In a lengthy statement, the BCI stated that not only had Bhushan 'exposed' himself as an 'anti-Indian' by uttering 'filthy and demeaning' words, but had by virtue of it launched a reprehensible tirade against the Nation at the international forum.

"Persons like Mr. Bhushan have never been the Champions of Civil Liberties, rather, by doing such nonsense acts, they succeed in giving a message to the world that they are anti-Indians. In fact, such people are misusing the fundamental rights of freedom of speech & expression. We cannot imagine the existence of people like Prashant in countries like China or Russia. Our country can never forget when Mr. Prashant Bhushan had gone even to the extent of calling for handing over Kashmir to Pakistan just to please some so-called leaders of Kashmir who were demanding for it," the Bar Council of India said.

"Mr. Prashant Bhushan should never forget that he is not an ordinary citizen, but he is also an Advocate. His behaviour and conduct, even outside the court, is supposed to be like a responsible citizen and a gentleman. He is already a convict under Contempt of Courts Act, and that matter is still pending before the Bar Council of Delhi and it is yet to be decided whether he should be allowed to continue in practice or not. By making such statements, attacking our Judiciary, persons like Mr. Prashant think that they would succeed in terrorising the Judges. It is for the judges of Supreme Court to think whether to encourage such mal-practices," it added.

'Crossed the Laxman Rekha': BCI

The lawyer's body asserted that a person could not make a mockery of the system, as a citizen of India and more so as an Advocate, unless he was ready to 'face the consequences'. "You can criticise anyone, but, you cannot cross the Laxman Rekha, always mind your language. The licence to practise does not empower you to misuse your position as a Lawyer. For the conduct and etiquettes of Lawyers, the Bar Council of India and State Bar Councils have laid down the norms and guidelines," BCI said.

"Therefore, the Supreme Court may hesitate in initiating a contempt proceeding because of one or other reason, but the Bar Councils won't tolerate such nuisances," it remarked, adding that the Advocates are not going to tolerate baseless allegations against the Supreme Court or any judge of the country anymore.

Prashant Bhushan attacks Supreme Court

After Independent MP Kapil Sibal, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan also attacked the Supreme Court at an event organised by a US-based advocacy group. He was speaking via video link at the Indian American Muslim Council's so-called briefing on "Indian Supreme Court rolls back civil liberties" on Wednesday.

In a shocking statement, he accused the SC of abdicating its responsibility to protect fundamental rights and going further to assault the civil liberties of citizens. Bhushan also contended that the Independence of the Supreme Court is seriously under question.

The senior advocate claimed that the SC had failed to protect the rights of citizens whose civil liberties had been trampled upon. Making personal attacks against retired SC judges, he said, "Justice Arun Mishra was another infamous judge who was made the chairman of the National Human Rights Commission soon after retirement. He was allowed to retain his official bungalow for 9 months in violation of the rules and thereafter made the chairman of the National Human Rights Commission."

He also went on to hit out at Justice Khanwilka's judgments, and claimed that 'these types of judges who always side with the government before retirement are given post-retirement jobs.'

Image: PTI