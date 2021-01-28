Bar Council Of India Slams R-Day 'treason And Sacrilege'; Seeks Action Against Instigators

Two days after the tractor parade which was meant to highlight the demands of the protesting farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Republic Day, BAR Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra issued a statement saying that the body strongly condemns the acts of violence, vandalism and treason committed on January 26 by "anti-social" and "anti-national" elements disguised as farmers. The press release by BCI called this act of violence an "unpardonable" offence.

BCI's statement reads, "Acts of sacrilege of the Red Fort podium and National Flag, which are symbols of pride, honour and sovereignty of the country are unpardonable. All those responsible for these acts including the abettors and instigators from various political and other outfits should be immediately identified, brought to book and punished."

Tractor Rally Violence on R-Day: BAR Council of India issues statement

While stating that the farmer leaders have sinfully failed to fulfil their commitments given to Delhi Police to keep the farmers' tractor march under check, BCI said that now it is now up to farmers to forthwith call off the agitation and lift the Dharna from borders of Delhi. The country's apex bar body also said that this farmers' protest against centre's 3 contentious farm laws has made lives of thousands of Delhites and those living in neighbouring states miserable.

Asserting that there were intelligence inputs doing round that some elements out of Kisan Morcha were keen to go to the Red Fort on January 26, BAR Council of India said, "It is astounding to see that despite advance intelligence reports no proper security arrangements were made at the Red Fort to prevent the entry of these elements who succeeded in scaling the ramparts of the Red Fort and put the whole country to shame."

READ | Republic Day 2021: World Leaders Extend Greetings And Pray For 'India’s Lasting Peace'

Press Release by BCI

READ | Republic Day 2021: From No Chief Guest To B'desh Contingent's Parade; Here's What Changed

Red Fort to remain closed till Jan 31

According to the orders released by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Red Fort will remain shut for visitors from January 27 to January 31. The order issued by ASI does not reveal the reason for closing the Red Fort. However, the order refers to earlier orders of January 6 and January 18 whereby the iconic monument was closed from January 19 to January 22 due to a bird flu alert.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism sought a report from ASI assessing the damages caused to the historic monument. As per sources, the ASI report will be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Union Minister of Culture & Tourism Prahlad Patel had visited the Red Fort on Wednesday morning to take stock of the damages caused. The ASI report is expected to be submitted by Thursday evening.

READ | On Republic Day, Australian PM Scott Morrison Wishes India; Shares 'wonderful Coincidence'

Farmers' tractor rally turns violent

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, the farmers' tractor rally which was planned on nine pre-decided routes turned violent at points. Some farmers forcibly entered Central Delhi, clashing with Delhi police and planted flags at the Red Fort. The entire area saw chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters threw stones at police and damaged vehicles. Police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells.

READ | Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Relive The Iconic R-Day Parade At Rajpath

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, both failed to reach a mutual decision last week after a five-hour meeting with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. Thereafter, the protesting farmers had come to an agreement with the Delhi police to hold their Republic Day tractor rally peacefully.

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

READ | Two Farmer Unions Withdraw Protest, Condemn Republic Day Violence In Delhi