Bar Manager Raided By Sachin Vaze On The Night Of Mansukh Hiren's Death Speaks Out

As NIA continues to probe into ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's alleged connection to Mansukh Hiren's murder, Rajendra - the manager of a bar which was raided by Vaze and his team on the night of the alleged murder, recounted his experience on Thursday. Speaking to Republic, he said that Vaze was accompanied by a team of 20 people who came and checked his establishment. Vaze has been sent to NIA custody till April 3 in connection with the Antilia Bomb scare case, by a special NIA court. The ex-cop has maintained that he 'was being made a scapegoat'.

Bar manager speaks about raid

"20 people came to do checking on 4th (March) at 11.30 PM. They checked inside, found nothing, did not ask questions. They asked for my papers and checked it. They were in civil dress and had masks. They came in 5-6 cars - one police sumo car was there and others were private cars," he said. READ | Ajit Pawar speaks on Sachin Vaze, Param Bir-Deshmukh scandals; reveals Maha cabinet's take

Vaze, Antilla & Mansukh Hiren

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. With the deceased wife alleging murder, autopsy results showed several abrasions on Hiren's face and a cloth stuffed into his mouth, leading to an investigation by Maharashtra ATS.

With NIA taking over the Antilla bomb scare, Vaze was arrested on March 20 for his alleged involvement in placing explosives in the aforementioned car and later sent to custody till March 25. NIA, which has seized Sachin Vaze's laptop, some mobile phones, iPad, and documents from his office has also several luxury cars from Vaze's office and home - including a black Mercedes and White Landcruiser Prado - in which Hiren was seen travelling with Vaze. NIA has claimed that Sachin Vaze had worn excessive-sized clothes (kurta-pyjamas) to conceal his identity on February 25 when the explosives-laden car was seen near Antilla, citing CCTV footage from the site.

Moreover, while handing over the Hiren murder case to NIA, Maharashtra ATS has stated to a Thane court Vaze's raid at a bar on the intervening night of Feb 4 & 5 had been no more than a ruse. ATS alleged that VAze made up all this 'in order to show that he was not involved anywhere or did not meet Hiren since the time he left the house till his death'. ATS has arrested a bookie and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde in connection with Hiren's murder, while NIA has invoked UAPA against Vaze. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service, his superior - Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe.