Baramulla Attack: Ranjit Singh's Family Holds Protest Against Targeted Killings In J&K

Following the horrifying Baramulla terror attack, the family of Kashmiri Pandit Ranjit Singh, killed in the attack took to the streets to wail over his death. Meanwhile, the locals also raised anti-Pakistan slogans over the recent rise in targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. Ranjit Singh (52) from Rajouri, was killed after terrorists lobbed a hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in the Dewan Bagh area of Baramulla district on Tuesday.

In response to the killing, the family of the deceased Ranjit Singh took to the streets to wail over the death. Family members along with locals took to the streets to rally for justice. Family members including women and children were seen sitting on the roads of Baramulla wailing about Singh’s death. Meanwhile, several locals came out to protest against the targeted killings in the UT. Locals raised anti-Pakistan slogans in response to the Pakistani terrorists’ targeted killings.

Meanwhile, Republic has now accessed the CCTV footage of the Baramulla terror attack. In the video accessed, terrorists are seen lobbing a grenade at the newly opened wine shop, killing Singh and injuring other three persons. The injured persons have been identified as Goverdan Singh, Govind Singh, and Ravi Kumar, who were rushed to the hospital.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha decries Baramulla terrorist attack

Following the terrorist attack, the area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched. Responding to the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday, condemned the attack and assured that the perpetrators will be punished.

Expressing concern over everyday terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, J&K LG Manoj Sinha wrote on Twitter, “I strongly condemn the terror attack at Dewan Bagh, Baramulla. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family of Ranjit Singh. I pray for the speedy recovery of injured. Perpetrators of this heinous terror attack shall be punished.”

Terrorists lob grenade at a wine shop in Baramulla

On Tuesday late night, Kashmir Police took to Twitter to inform about the incident and wrote, "Terrorists lobbed hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla. Four employees got injured. One among them succumbed to his injuries. All are from the Jammu division. Area cordoned and a search started to nab culprits.” The attack comes only a week after terrorists barged into a government office in Budgam district and shot dead Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat.

