Baramulla Attack: Republic Accesses CCTV Clip Of Burqa-clad Terrorist Who Hurled Grenade

In a key development on the Baramulla terror attack, Republic Media Network accessed the CCTV footage of the incident in which terrorists lobbed a hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla, killing Kashmiri Pandit Ranjit Singh. In the video accessed by Republic, a burqa-clad terrorist is seen hurling a hand grenade in a wine shop in Baramulla while riding on a bike.

As per the visuals, two terrorists are seen riding on a bike and the one who is sitting on the rear seat wore a burqa. This burqa-clad terrorist used this specific attire as a cover from the security forces and carried out the terror attack. In the video, terrorists are seen lobbing a grenade at the newly opened wine shop, killing Ranjit Singh and injuring other three persons. The injured persons have been identified as Goverdan Singh, Govind Singh, and Ravi Kumar, who were rushed to the hospital after the attack. However, this CCTV footage is crucial in identifying the terrorists as Jammu and Kashmir Police are carefully analysing the footage to trace down the bike and investigate other CCTV footage further on where it came from and who is the owner of the bike.

#BREAKING | Republic accesses CCTV footage of Baramulla attack; burqa-clad terrorist seen on rare seat of bike



Tune-in here for the latest updates - https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/01XjUYYzUq — Republic (@republic) May 18, 2022

Family of Ranjit Singh holds protest

Following the horrifying Baramulla terror attack, the family of Kashmiri Pandit Ranjit Singh, killed in the attack took to the streets to wail over his death. Meanwhile, the locals also raised anti-Pakistan slogans over the recent rise in targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. Ranjit Singh (52) from Rajouri, was killed after terrorists lobbed a hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in the Dewan Bagh area of Baramulla district on Tuesday.

In response to the killing, the family of the deceased Ranjit Singh took to the streets to wail over the death. Family members along with locals took to the streets to rally for justice. Family members including women and children were seen sitting on the roads of Baramulla wailing about Singh’s death. Meanwhile, several locals came out to protest against the targeted killings in the UT. Locals raised anti-Pakistan slogans in response to the Pakistani terrorists’ targeted killings.

Terrorists hurl grenade at a wine shop in Baramulla

On Tuesday late night, Kashmir Police took to Twitter to inform about the incident and wrote, "Terrorists lobbed hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla. Four employees got injured. One among them succumbed to his injuries. All are from the Jammu division. Area cordoned and a search started to nab culprits.” The attack comes only a week after terrorists barged into a government office in Budgam district and shot dead Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat.