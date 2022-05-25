Baramulla Encounter: 3 Pakistan-backed JeM Terrorists Killed; 1 Police Jawan Martyred

In a major development in Jammu and Kashmir, 3 Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were neutralised by security forces on Wednesday, May 25, in an encounter at the Najibhat crossing in the Kreeri area of Baramulla. Unfortunately, one Jammu and Kashmir police jawan Alfaz Maqsood has been martyred in this chance encounter.

Notably, the encounter was started at 10:30 AM on Wednesday in the Kreeri area of Baramulla and three JeM terrorists from Pakistan were killed in a joint operation of J&K police, Indian Amry's Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF. According to J&K Police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists. The cordon and search operation is still underway.

Speaking to Republic about the encounter, IGP Vijay Kumar said, "3 JeM Pakistani terrorists were killed during the encounter. Our one Jawan has been martyred. There were inputs that the terrorists were going to carry out an attack and the encounter was a big success. There were active in the Gulmarg area for the last 3-4 months and we were having information about them. Till now 22 Pakistan terrorists are gunned down by security forces. Last year the number was 21."

Police officer martyred in terror attack; his 7-year-old daughter injured

Police Constable Saifullah Qadri was shot dead and his seven-year-old daughter was wounded when terrorists fired indiscriminately at them outside their residence in Soura. Qadri was leaving home to drop his daughter for tuition when the firing took place. "Terrorists fired at Constable Qadri outside his house at Ganaie Mohalla in Anchar area of Srinagar district," an official said. "Qadri and his daughter were shifted to the nearby SKIMS hospital, where he succumbed to injuries," the official added. The minor, who suffered a bullet injury on her right hand, is out of danger.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political parties strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on a police officer and his daughter in the Soura area of Srinagar. Condemning the terror attack, L-G Sinha assured that the people bending the despicable attack would not go unpunished. He saluted martyr Saifullah Qadri and said that his service to the nation and supreme sacrifice will be remembered.

Congress J&K chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma also condemned the attack and said that such targetted attacks are part of a nefarious design but the forces behind such attacks shall never succeed. The party also expressed concern over the targeted attacks in Kashmir Valley in the recent past. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack on Quadri. "May Allah grant Const Qadri place in Jannat & may his family find strength to bear this great loss. A special prayer for the injured daughter for a quick & complete recovery," he said.