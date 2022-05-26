Baramulla Encounter: Security Forces Recover Steel Bullets From Slain Pakistani Terrorists

In a key development, security forces have recovered steel bullets from Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who were neutralised in an encounter at the Najibhat crossing in the Kreeri area of Baramulla. According to reports, multiple steel bullets have been recovered from the shootout site from the terrorists. Notably, earlier on Wednesday, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar reported seizing incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

According to reports, the terrorists were using these steel bullets against the security forces in the encounter which broke out on Wednesday morning. The bullets in question have inflicted damage to army vehicles and since they were bulletproof, the security forces were safeguarded from any injury. It is pertinent to mention here that in the Kreeri encounter, security forces were successful in eliminating three Pakistan-backed JeM terrorists, however, unfortunately, a J&K police personnel Alfaz Maqsood lost his life.

#BREAKING | Steel bullets recovered from the foreign terrorists who have been killed in a shootout with security forces in the Kreeri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla



— Republic (@republic) May 26, 2022

Baramulla encounter

On Wednesday, a chance encounter broke out at the Najibhat crossing in the Kreeri area of Baramulla between security forces and terrorists, in which 3 Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were neutralised by the forces. Unfortunately, one Jammu and Kashmir police jawan Alfaz Maqsood attained martyrdom in this chance encounter.

Notably, the encounter was started at 10:30 AM on Wednesday in the Kreeri area of Baramulla and three JeM terrorists from Pakistan were killed in a joint operation of J&K police, Indian Amry's Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF. According to J&K Police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists. The cordon and search operation is still underway.

Speaking to Republic about the encounter, IGP Vijay Kumar on Wednesday said, "3 JeM Pakistani terrorists were killed during the encounter. Our one Jawan has been martyred. There were inputs that the terrorists were going to carry out an attack and the encounter was a big success. There were active in the Gulmarg area for the last 3-4 months and we were having information about them. Till now 22 Pakistan terrorists are gunned down by security forces. Last year the number was 21."

3 Pakistani terrorists were killed during the encounter. Our 1 Jawan has been martyred. There were inputs that the terrorists were going to carry out an attack and the encounter was a big success: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Baramulla encounter

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday paid final tributes to officer Alfaz Maqsood who lost his life in the encounter with terrorists in Baramulla during the wreath-laying ceremony. Speaking to reporters, IGP Kashmir said, "Today we've gathered here to pay tribute to our colleague. He was a very brave jawan. The terrorists were planning to do some big incident in Srinagar. We've averted a major incident by neutralising them."