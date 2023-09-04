Last Updated:

Baramulla Police Apprehends LeT OGWs With Chinese Arms And Grenade

Apprehended LeT overground workers with Chinese arms, grenade | Image: Republic


Baramulla Police apprehended two overground workers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group with Chinese arms and a grenade on September 3. The suspects, identified as Tawseef Ramazan Bhat and Moien Amin Bhat, alias Momin, hail from Sheeri in Baramulla.

According to PTI, their arrest was made based on specific intelligence inputs. A joint operation was conducted near the Shirkwara bus stop, involving the Special Operations Group and Army personnel. A joint naka was established. The two individuals attempted to evade capture upon spotting the security forces but were apprehended by the naka party, as per police officials.

During the subsequent search, a Chinese pistol with a magazine and 15 bullets was discovered in Moien's possession, while a hand grenade was found with Tawseef.

A Chinese pistol with 15 bullets and a hand grenade were seized from the two OGWs. | Image: ANI

Further investigations revealed that Moien had been in communication with a foreign terrorist known as Usman and had provided him with medical assistance and logistical support during an operation. Another terrorist named Hilal Ahmed Sheikh was also aided by Moien on multiple occasions, as per the PTI report.

READ | Govt school teacher arrested for 'sexually abusing' girl students in J&K's Rajouri

ANI reports state that they were also actively involved in passing information to their current handlers.

According to authorities, there was suspicion that the duo was planning to transition into active terrorism, including attacks on security forces and targeted killings, according to Kashmir Police.

(With inputs from agencies)

