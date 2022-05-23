Baramulla Police Nabs 3 Terrorists In Sarpanch Killing Case; 'sleeper Cell' Angle Emerges

In a major terror crackdown, the Baramulla police arrested three 'hybrid' LeT terrorists in connection to the murder case of a Sarpanch in north Kashmir's Baramulla district last month. This came just a month after an independently-elected village sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was killed by terrorists at Goshbug in the Pattan area of Baramulla district.

As per the latest reports, while the three terrorists have now been taken under police custody, arms and ammunition have also been recovered from their possession while the police are investigating further matters. As reported by the local media, the three arrested terrorists have been identified as Noor Mohammad Yatoo, Mohammad Rafiq Parray, and Ashiq Hussain Parray, all from the same area where the attack took place.

Goshbugh Sarpanch killing conspiracy unravelled 3 hybrid terrorists of LeT arrested 3 pistols among arms & ammunition recovered.@JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @DIGBaramulla pic.twitter.com/QLly5qHDvl — Baramulla Police (بارہمولہ پولیس) (@BaramullaPolice) May 23, 2022

The accused after being arrested revealed that they were in contact with one more terrorist namely Mohammad Afzal Lone, an OGW of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit. It was Lone who directed Noor Mohammad Yatoo to convince two more people from the area for joining the terror outfit. In addition to that, two more terrorists were associated who directed the three to carry out the attack.

In the meantime, the police have so far recovered 3 pistols, 2 grenades, 3 Magazines, and 32 bullets in connection to the case.

'Sleeper cell angle' emerges as Baramulla police crack Sarpanch killing case

Briefing about the same, Baramulla SSP Rayees Bhatt spoke exclusively to Republic and stated that a sleeper cell angle has emerged in the matter where a terrorist is said to be teaching at a madrasa and the angle is presently under the police lens.

"Following the death of the sarpanch whose body was found in the orchards, we had launched a very vigorous operation and followed some leads. On the basis of that, we had zeroed on certain suspects and after meticulous interrogation and probe, we finally managed to crack the case", he further added.

The incident took place in April this year when a village sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was killed in a targeted attack by terrorists in J&K's Baramulla district. Following the attack, he was immediately rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to the injuries.

A case was also registered in the matter under various sections of law and a probe was initiated.

Image: Twitter/@Baramulla Police