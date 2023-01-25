Baramulla Police Recues 5 J&K Youths From Joining Terror Outfits In Joint Ops With Army

In a joint operation, Baramulla police along with the 29 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army rescued five youths including two juveniles from joining terror ranks.

As per the sources, the security forces received a tip-off that some youngsters were enticed by terror handlers from Pakistan to join terrorist organizations. Following this input, security forces first tracked these youths, as per the statement. They were then subjected to sustained questioning with the help of their parents.

During the interrogation, the youth disclosed that they were in touch with the terrorist handlers who were based out of Pakistan through social media. They were supposed to get recruited into the terror outfits as the handlers were trying to radicalise these boys. These youths have now been handed over to their parents after proper counselling.