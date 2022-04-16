Baramulla Sarpanch Killing: Victim's Kin Slams Politicians For Inaction; 'Only Tweets'

In an unfortunate incident, a sarpanch in the Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was shot dead by militants on Friday. Pained by the incident, the family of the Sarpanch spoke to Republic TV and slammed the politicians for only sharing tweets on the incident rather than helping the family during the tough times.

A relative of Sarpanch, Shabir Ahmad told Republic TV, "No politician came here. Parties including PDP and Congress only tweet about the issue."

Further condemning the terror attack, he stated, "Only humanity is killed by such attacks. Terrorists remain to stay unidentified as they continue to attack from behind."

Earlier on Friday, terrorists shot dead a sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, in the Goshbugh Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. It is to be noted that this is the fourth such attack on grassroots representatives in the Valley this year.

This comes less than two weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu. Political parties have condemned the killing while the police have mentioned that the sarpanch was not associated with any political party.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemns Baramulla killing

Condemning the killing of Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said: “Perpetrators of this despicable act shall be punished. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Another targeted killing, another family in mourning this evening. This unending cycle of violence is heartbreaking. My condolences to the family of Manzoor Bangroo. May he find place in Jannat (paradise).”

Previous instances of Sarpanch killed in J&K

In March, one sarpanch was killed on the outskirts of Srinagar and two were killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

On March 12, the sarpanch of Kulgam’s Audora village, Shabir Ahmad Mir, was killed by suspected militants. Police had said that the sarpanch, who was staying at a hotel in Srinagar “for security reasons”, had left for his village without informing them.

On March 9, Sameer Ahmad Bhat, the sarpanch of Khonmoh village on the outskirts of Srinagar, was shot dead outside his house. While sarpanch at Kulpora village, Mohammad Yaqoob Dar, aged 52, was killed on March 12 when he was on his way home after taking a round of the village.

(Image: RepublicWorld)