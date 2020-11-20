Barber In Mysuru Socially Boycotted, Fined Rs 50,000 For Giving Hair Cut To SC/ST Members

A barber in Karnataka's Hallare village in Mysuru district threatened to commit suicide after he was socially boycotted by his villagers and was asked to pay a Rs 50,000 fine for offering hair cut services to members of an SC / ST community.

The barber from Nanjangud taluk, identified as Mallikarjun Shetty, revealed that he was subjected to similar discrimination based on caste twice in the past, adding that he had a paid fine amounts earlier too.

Malikarajun Shetty alleged that a person named Channa Naik along with others were torturing him for offering services to members of SC/ST/OBC communities and that his family would have to commit suicide if the torture did not stop.

According to reports, Mallikarjun Shetty also alleged that his son had been forced to speak ill about the members after being forced to drink alcohol and claimed that a video was made of the same too.

Barber faces social boycott, asked to pay fine

Karnataka: A family in Hallare village of Nanjanagudu taluk, Mysuru district -that runs a hair-cutting salon- reportedly socially-boycotted and asked to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 by the leaders of the village, allegedly for offering haircut to members of SC and ST communities. pic.twitter.com/Dbn4WkKwbs — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

It happened to me for the 3rd time. I had paid fine earlier too. One Channa Naik & others are torturing me for offering haircut to members of SC-ST community. If issue isn't resolved, my family will have to commit suicide. I've complained to authority: Mallikarjun Shetty, barber https://t.co/CS3rQ5C11T pic.twitter.com/V7iWieR66l — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

