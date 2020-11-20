Last Updated:

Barber In Mysuru Socially Boycotted, Fined Rs 50,000 For Giving Hair Cut To SC/ST Members

A barber in Karnataka's Hallare village in Mysuru district faced social boycott & was asked to pay Rs 50,000 fine for offering services to SC/ST communitites

Koushik Narayanan
Mysuru

A barber in Karnataka's Hallare village in Mysuru district threatened to commit suicide after he was socially boycotted by his villagers and was asked to pay a Rs 50,000 fine for offering hair cut services to members of an SC / ST community. 

The barber from Nanjangud taluk, identified as Mallikarjun Shetty, revealed that he was subjected to similar discrimination based on caste twice in the past, adding that he had a paid fine amounts earlier too. 

Malikarajun Shetty alleged that a person named Channa Naik along with others were torturing him for offering services to members of SC/ST/OBC communities and that his family would have to commit suicide if the torture did not stop. 

According to reports, Mallikarjun Shetty also alleged that his son had been forced to speak ill about the members after being forced to drink alcohol and claimed that a video was made of the same too. 

Barber faces social boycott, asked to pay fine

First Published:
