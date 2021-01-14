BARC Tampered With Telugu News Genre Data, Alleges News Channel INews; Seeks Response

Telugu News Channel iNews on Wednesday said that it has accessed parts of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) forensic audit report which indicate that their ratings may have been manipulated. In a statement, the news channel stated that it has come across multiple excerpts which hint at TRP manipulation. iNews has asked BARC the reasons for concealing this information and not investigating the matter.

Here is the full statement by iNews

Leading Telugu News Channel iNews has accessed parts of the BARC forensic audit report, details of which are now placed in Court. We are disturbed to notice emails exchanged within BARC over a period of time, especially about the Telugu News Genre.

Some of the excerpts of the BARC internal emails indicate that the ratings may have been manipulated over a long period of time. One such email dated 23rd July 2018 says “same with Inews - let's reduce a bit more.” This is just one of the many emails we have come across as part of this forensic audit report

These are concerns we at iNews have been raising with the BARC administration for several years now, and have also met the BARC leadership on the same to address urgently. We re-assert the urgent need to take a closer look at the way news ratings are tabulated by BARC.

Why has BARC concealed this information and why wasn’t this matter investigated?

