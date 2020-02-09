Bareilly Finally Gets Its Famed ‘jhumka' Weighing 2 Quintals

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar inaugurated a brass ‘jhumka’ weighing approximately two quintals and suspended it from a 20-feet high pole on Saturday at Parsa Khera zero-point roundabout on National Highway 24, Bareilly.

A senior Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) official told the media that the location was chosen carefully as it lies first when you’re entering Bareilly from New Delhi, and that’s when the brass ornament immediately catches one’s attention. It is strategically placed, said the official to the media.

Bareilly gets a distinct identity from a tourism perspective

He further elaborated that the aim to give Bareilly a distinct identity from tourism perspective has been in the pipeline for a while now, and the city could implement the idea of a ‘Jhumka’ ornament on grounds of popularity of the song ‘Jhumka gira re, Bareilly ke bazaar main’ from the movie Mera Saya.

The song was written by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan in the year 1966 and the music was composed by Madan Mohan in the film casting actor Sunil Dutt and Sadhana. The popular song was sung by Asha Bhosle. The official said that the authorities thought to cash the popularity of the city from the famous song as people related to the city of Bareilly with the hit track.

3 surma (kohl) bottles to be installed soon

According to the reports, the government is also planning to install three Surma (kohl) bottles surrounding the main structure at the roundabout on the parapet walls that would be floodlit. The brass ornament was designed by an acclaimed artist based out of Gurugram and is 20-feet high smeared in gold polish with a brown emblem that stands out, and a hook of a diameter approximately eight feet, suggest reports.

The ornament is reportedly cast in brass purchased from Moradabad and is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 60 lakh, however, the actual cost of the structure has not been disclosed by the authorities.

