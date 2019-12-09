Bareilly Finally Gets 'jhumka' Installed, 53 Years After The Song Was Released

Almost 53 years years ago, a song from Sunil Dutt-Sadhana Starrer Mera Saaya, made Bareilly famous worldwide. The chartbuster song which was released in 1966, saw actress Sadhana crooning, Jhumka gira re Bareilly ke bazaar mein. After almost half a century, Bareilly is all set to get its jhumka (earring).

14 feet high structure

The Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) has finally installed the jhumka structure at Parsakhera trisection over the weekend. The authorities had been planning the installation from almost three years now. According to the BDA officials, around 40 per cent work still remains and is expected to be completed by the month-end. BDA is putting all its efforts to turn the area into a major tourist spot. The spot where the main structure is installed is to be developed in a manner that will give the structure a landscape look. Beautiful lightings are also installed to enhance its appeal.

The jhumka which will be ready by the New Year eve has also given employment to trained artisans who have been hired for the purpose. BDA secretary AK Singh said the jhumka which is 14-feet high and weighs around two quintals is ready but the work of landscaping, beautification and lighting around the main structure remains to be done. The jhumka, which is 2.43 meters in diameter will be embedded with colourful stones and zari work. The BDA officials revealed that the project had been delayed due to glitches in identifying a suitable place for setting up the structure, fund crunch and no-objection (NOC) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

In July, the BDA had sought the NHAI's approval for installing a jhumka in the area which has now got clearance from the highway authority. The BDA had conceived the project around three years ago, taking a cue from a song Jhumka Gira Re which popularised the city. The city has no relation with jhumka in reality, got associated with the jhumka after the song.