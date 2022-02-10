Bargari Sacrilege: Man On 'dharna' For 46 Days Seeking Justice For Father's Death In 2015

With voting for the Punjab Assembly elections beginning today, the sacrilege incidents in the states have once again become a major issue to address. Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, who was shot dead in a police firing during a protest against the 2015 Bargari sacrilege incident, has been on a protest demanding justice for his father. Singh has been staging a ‘dharna’ at Faridkot’s Kotkapura for the last 46 days, six and a half years after the incident.

Sukhraj Singh has been protesting for justice to his father and claims that the current government failed him by not providing a proper look into the matter as they had promised during the last polls. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “I have been here for 46 days. The present (state) government promised to look into sacrilege row (2015), and the killing of my father and one more person who died in police firing while protesting against sacrilege of our holy book. The government did nothing after coming to power.”

“I was 21-years-old when my father died. I was pursuing computer engineering but could not find a job after that as I have been fighting for justice since then. Today it has been 6 and a half years since this incident. We are protesting in Bargadi since 2015. This was a big issue in the 2017 assembly elections. Congress party came to power because they had promised justice. But this matter could not be resolved, we have not got justice till today,” he added.

Sukhraj Singh further stated that he has been constantly visiting courts and has not worked in the past six years. He said that he also met with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who left him without any help. “I am sitting here 24 by 7 over the issue of sacrilege and justice for my father and his acquaintance,” he stated.

The Bargari sacrilege incident

In 2015, incidents of sacrilege took place between June and October after the sacred Guru Granth Sahib from a Gurudwara in Burj Jawaharsinghwala, Faridkot was stolen. Following this, torn pages from the Holy Book were found in Bargari, Faridkot. The incidents led to a widespread outrage amongst members of the Sikh community which led to demonstrations and protests across the state.

On October 14, such a protest in Bahibal Kalan, a village near Bargari, ended in the death of two after the police opened fire at the protestors. The families of both the deceased received a compensation of Rs 90 lakh each in the case, however, they have been demanding punishment for the culprits ever since. Sukhraj Singh also added that a big protest was held for the same in 2018, following which the government assured them of action in the matter. However, nothing materialised and he is protesting again.

