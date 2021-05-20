Barge P305: 188 Rescued, 37 Dead; Chief Engineer Claims 'Captain Ignored Cyclone Warning'

For the third consecutive night, Indian Navy team forces have been conducting search and rescue relief operations in the Arabian Sea which was recently battered by an underestimated cyclone. The Indian Navy is carrying out unrelenting rescue operations to locate missing crew members of Barge P305. The ill-fated vessel sank on May 17, 35 miles away from Mumbai waters owing to Cyclone Tauktae. Currently 5 warships have been designated to execute the rescue mission.

As per the latest update, '' 188 survivors rescued & 37 mortal remains recovered so far. INS Kolkata arrived Mumbai last night and disembarking survivors/mortal remains. INS Kochi rejoins SAR efforts Indian Navy ships & aircraft continue to search for the missing crew members of the Ill fated Barge P305. CG units have joined the SAR effort.''

The dramatic operations continued through the night with INS Kochi, Kolkata, Beas, Tej; surveillance aircraft, Chetak and Sea King helicopters involved in the rescue operations.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Commodore Manoj Jha of Western Naval Command said, "Without caring for their own lives or ships, in such a sea state when it might be a 7 or 8. Outside wind speed was 100- 120 km/hr, wave heights were 5-7 metre, under such challenging circumstances we immediately sent our ships so that life of every single citizen could be saved. Our motto is 'service before self' and we are doing that by indulging aircrafts and ships. Other agencies like coast guards and ONGC are also helping in the process."

Rescued crew members also expressed their earnest gratitude for life-saving rescue operations by the Indian Navy.

On the other hand, Chief Engineer has posed questions directed at the Captain of Barge P305. A high-level inquiry has been initiated which will ascertain the reasons on why, despite warnings ahead of Cyclone Tauktae, the India Meteorological Department left over a hundred and fifty crew members stranded on board in the high sea.

Meanwhile, the Chief Engineer said that the Captain was 'negligent' and hence so many lives were lost.