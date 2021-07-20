Barge P305 Mishap: Maha Governor Felicitates Naval Officers For Rescue Ops During Tauktae

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated the Commanding Officers on Tuesday, July 20, of INS Kochi and INS Kolkata for their role in rescuing crew members from a barge that fell off the coast of Mumbai during Cyclone Tauktae in May. The Governor presented Certificates of Appreciation to INS Kochi Commanding Officer Captain Sachin Sequeira and INS Kolkata Commanding Officer Captain Prashant Handu on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan.

आज मुंबई राजभवन में आईएनएस कोची के कमांडिंग ऑफिसर कैप्टन सचिन सेक्वीरा और आईएनएस कोलकाता के कप्तान प्रशांत हांडू को प्रशंसा प्रमाण पत्र दिया गया। (1/2) pic.twitter.com/24Y9FGBH3w — Bhagat Singh Koshyari (@BSKoshyari) July 20, 2021

Maharashtra Governor felicitates Naval commanding officers

The Governor applauded the officers and their crew for their bravery in saving hundreds of people following the tragedy involving the barge P305 off the coast of Bombay High during Cyclone Tauktae on May 17. Due to operational obligations, the Commanding Officer of INS Talwar, Captain Partha U Bhatt, was unable to meet with the Governor, stated the official release.

Mumbai Barge accident

During Cyclone Tauktae, the barge sank in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai. At least 186 people were rescued from the Barge P 305 t, along with two others from the anchor boat Varapda, while 71 people died despite extensive search efforts.

On May 16, the barge P305 had broken free from its anchor. According to reports, the ONGC activated its emergency response system in response to a weather warning. Captain Balwinder Singh was reportedly held responsible for the event. Along with the ONGC barge, Barge P305, four other vessels had gone adrift during Cyclone Tauktae. The captain is said to have made a mistake or misinterpreted the warning for a cyclonic storm as a tropical storm. Captain Rakesh Ballav of Barge P305 and others have been charged with endangering the lives of personnel during the cyclone. On the allegation of a P305 barge engineer, it was registered under 304(2), 338, and 34 IPC at Yellowgate Police Station.

The disastrous effects of Cyclone Tauktae

Since 1998, Tauktae has been one of the most powerful storms to impact the Arabian Sea. The cyclone that hit Gujarat on May 18 caused significant devastation and uprooting in states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, as well as Union Territories such as Daman and Diu and Lakshwadeep. Tauktae, like many other quickly strengthening cyclones, reached wind speeds of 87 to 185 kilometres per hour on May 17.

(With agency inputs)

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI