'Barred' From Meeting Rape Survivor, Swati Maliwal Spends Night Outside City Hospital

The case of the alleged rape of a minor girl by a government official attached to the Women and Child Development department sparked a new flashpoint on Tuesday when Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal started an indefinite sit-in protest outside a city hospital where the victim is admitted after Delhi Police allegedly didn't allow her to meet the survivor.

In the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, she can be seen in an intense argument with the city hospital security officials. She was heard saying why Delhi Police not allowing her to meet the victim and criticising the police over the delay in action.

The DCW chief, allegedly barred from meeting the rape victim, spent the whole night outside the city hospital and said that she will continue her 'dharna' till she is allowed to enter the hospital and meet the victim.

'What Delhi Police trying to hide?'

She alleged that police stopped Delhi Commission for Women and Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights from meeting the minor, while they allowed the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson to meet the victim on Monday.

"Since 12 noon yesterday, I am sitting outside the hospital to meet the victim or her family. Slept outside the hospital at night. NCPCR can be introduced to the girl's mother, so why have I been asked to stop? What is to hide?" the DCW chief said.

"I want to see what it is that the Delhi Police want to hide and the DCW chief is not being allowed to go in and meet the girl?...I warn the Delhi Police, they can do whatever they want but I won't get up from here unless they let me meet the survivor and her mother," she added.

The minor victim is a student of class 12 in the national capital and was living with the accused after her father's death on October 1, 2020. The accused is said to be a government official and her father's friend. He is accused of allegedly rapping the minor girl multiple times between November 2020 and January 2021, sources claimed.

The Delhi Police arrested the government official on Monday on charges of raping his friend's 14-year-old daughter (now 17 years old) over months and impregnating her. The government official's wife, accused of giving the survivor abortion pills, has also been apprehended. Meanwhile, the Delhi Chief Minister has also suspended the government official.