Karnataka HC Hijab Verdict Judges Get Death Threats, To Be Given Y Category Security

Three judges of the Karnataka High Court, including Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, who gave the Hijab verdict to uphold the ban on Hijab across schools and institutes in the state, will be getting Y-category security cover, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. Bommai said that his government has decided to give Y-category security to all the three judges who announced the Hijab verdict, reported ANI.

"I have instructed DG and IG to probe the complaint filed in Vidhanasoudha PS thoroughly in which some people gave life threats to the judges," CM Bommai.

Chief Minister's decision to provide security to the judges comes after the statements made in Madurai threatening to kill the judges who declared the verdict on Hijab. Bengaluru police asserted three members of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) were charged for allegedly making insulting statements about the Karnataka high court's decision on the Hijab row. TNTJ held a public meeting in Madurai's Koripalayam district to oppose the court's decision. Following that, a complaint was filed against TNTJ officials, saying that the organisers threatened the judges who ruled in favour of banning the hijab at educational institutions.

We've decided to give 'Y' category security to all three judges who gave the Hijab verdict. I have instructed DG and IG to probe the complaint filed in Vidhanasoudha PS thoroughly in which some people gave life threats to the judges: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru

TNTJ leader R Rahmatullah announced in a video shared by Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) leader Arjun Sampath that, just as a judge was killed in Jharkhand last year after being struck by an autorickshaw if any of the judges are struck by anyone overcome by emotion over the hijab case verdict, the judges will be held responsible for the incident.

But DMK and @tnpoliceoffl are u still going to sit and watch this drama.... pic.twitter.com/VwHzk3rfJ2 — Indu Makkal Katchi (Offl) 🇮🇳 (@Indumakalktchi) March 18, 2022

'An alarming sign for a democracy: Bommai

While speaking outside his residence on Sunday, Chief Minister Bommai said, "This is one of the alarming signs in democracy and we should ensure that these kinds of anti-national forces don’t grow. Law and order are in place in the country because of the judiciary.” He further expressed, “I am also questioning the pseudo seculars who are remaining silent. This is not secularism, but communalism.". Bommai urged people to stand together and protest against such acts.

Hijab Verdict

The 3-Judge bench Karnataka High Court in last week maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious pratice' of Islam. Dismissing the plea, the HC noted that the '(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case.

The three-judge bench that gave the verdict on the Hijab controversy, comprised Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and Khazi M Jaibunnisa.