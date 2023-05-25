Basavaraj Bommai Calls Out Siddaramaiah For 'polarisation Politics'

Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday slammed Karnataka's newly-elected Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and called him out for practicing 'polarisation politics'. The ex-chief minister's comment came after Siddaramaiah said he wouldn't allow saffronisation in the state. "They have spoken about a few things will not be allowed. They should have spoken about SDPI and PFI. They should have asked to take action against these outfits as well and then the public would have appreciated it. This is polarisation politics."

Bommai said there must be rule of law and said the government must work against anti-social forces. "Must protect the good citizens. Your work should be unbiased. Must not fall for political pressure. We have never protected those who did wrong during our regime." Basavaraj Bommai further said in a way that casts a doubt on the police department being unbiased and added that it was unethical.

"Police department have been unbiased. He has spoken in a way that casts doubts on them. Governments will come and go. They have to fill the police department with strength. They have unnecessarily spoken in a way that casts doubts on the department. Not right," Bommai said.

Siddaramaiah goes on a rampage

Karnataka Chief Minister launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the police officials have been directed to ensure no 'saffronisation' and 'moral policing' in the state. "That is what we have instructed all the senior police officials -- no saffronisation, no moral policing."

He said action will be taken against people spreading fake news. "Those who are making false news, an action will be taken against such people," he said.

Congress, while campaigning for the state elections, had mentioned in its manifesto that the party should take action against those individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities. "We believe law and Constitution and sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, Popular Front of India (PFI) or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law, including imposing a ban on any such organisations."

Karnataka cabinet approves the five guarantees

Right after becoming the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah said that the first Cabinet meeting has issued orders for implementing the five guarantees that were made by the Congress.

The party, in its manifesto, had promised 200 units of free electricity, 10 kg of foodgrain for every member of BPL households, free public bus travel for women, Rs 2,000 a month to each woman who heads a household, Rs 3,000 financial assistance to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders.

(With inputs from ANI)