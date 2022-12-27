Basavaraj Bommai Talks 2023 Poll Strategy, Cabinet Expansion With Amit Shah, JP Nadda

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday to discuss Bharatiya Janata Party's preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections and potential expansion of the state cabinet. Karnataka is scheduled to go to polls early 2023. The meeting is said to have gone on for more than four hours.

In his last visit to Karnataka, Amit Shah had urged Bommai to prepare for the elections and ensure BJP secures a majority.

The meeting also focussed on cabinet expansion. Six posts in the Karnataka cabinet remain vacant and there are warring factions within the state BJP that need to get in line before the state goes to polls.

The potential return of Ramesh Jarkiholi and KS Eshwarappa to the state cabinet was also discussed, reports say. Jarkiholi had to resign as Karnataka's water resources minister after a video tape of him in a compromising position with a woman was shared with media channels.

KS Eshwarappa, former panchayat raj minister, had to resign after an FIR was registered against him following the suicide of a civil contractor. Both the leaders have since received clean chits from authorities.

Prior to the meeting, Basavaraj Bommai said the meeting was called by JP Nadda. "I'm going to Delhi today (Monday) afternoon, the last time when I had gone to Delhi certain discussions were incomplete, today the meeting has been scheduled," Bommai told reporters before leaving for Delhi.

The Bommai-Amit Shah meeting comes amid tensions between the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments over Belagavi and other Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka, along the Maharashtra border.

Assembly polls in Karnataka were held last in 2018. The BJP won 104 seats out of 224, the Congress 80 and Janata Dal (Secular) 37.